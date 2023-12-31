China-Mongolia Land Port Sees Record Freight Throughput

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The land port of Erenhot, the largest on the China-Mongolia border, registered record-high import and export freight volume last year, according to the local commerce bureau.

As of Friday, the freight volume passing through the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was over 19 million tonnes in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 34.1 per cent. Xinhua news agency reported.

According to official statistics, Erenhot port also reached double-digit growth in inbound and outbound travelers, as well as transportation vehicles, in 2023.

Erenhot port has simplified its procedures and improved the efficiency of customs clearance for both imported and exported goods. It has also actively promoted the pilot construction of a smart port, improved its railway port inspection capacity, and promoted the upgrading and renovation of its road port inspection infrastructure.

