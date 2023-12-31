Moci Refers 5 Commercial Concealment Cases To Public Prosecution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the 5 commercial concealment cases had been referred to the Publics Prosecution in Qatar.

The Ministry highlighted Law No. (3) of 2023 regarding combating the concealment of non-Qataris practicing commercial, economic and professional activities in violation of the law, and noted that all necessary legal measures are being taken against the violators.

According to MoCI, thecases of concealment include the following:

The non-Qatari (the person concealed) practicing any commercial, economic or professional activity in any of the fields that he is not permitted to practice.

A non-Qatari (the person concealed) obtains percentages of profits in excess of what is stipulated in the company's founding document or bylaws.

A Qatari person (the concealer), whether a natural person or a company, enables a non-Qatari in any way to practice any commercial, economic or professional activity, in violation of the laws in force in the country.