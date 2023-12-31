QU Launches 20Th Issue Of Qatar University Research Magazine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar University (QU) announced the release of the twentieth issue of the Qatar University Research Magazine.

The issue, according to QU, features” several achievements that reflect the progress in education, research and innovation projects at Qatar University.”

Some of the achievements discussed in this issue are:



College of Sharia and Islamic Studies and Tajseer Journal Fulfills the Accreditation Standards According to the Arab Citation and Impact Factor (ARCIF).

Early Detection of Multiple Myeloma.

A Patented Vertical Farming Technology for Year-Round Soil-Free Vegetable Cultivation in Qatar. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum and Knowledge Economy: From Private Collections to Public Benefit.

The magazine's twentieth issue also includes a range of other diverse topics, and is accessible here .