New Year Momentous Occasion To Refresh Thoughts: Punjab Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday conveyed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on New Year 2024.
“The New Year is a momentous occasion for us to refresh our thoughts and renew our resolve to make improvements in our life. It brings new hopes, expectations and aspirations. Let us endeavour towards making the New Year brighter and better than last year,” the Governor said in a statement.
On this happy occasion,“let us resolve to build a strong, peaceful and united ViksitBharat@ 2047”.
He prayed that the New Year would bring greater happiness, peace and prosperity.
