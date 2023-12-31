               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir, Minimum Temperature Minus 5.2


12/31/2023 11:30:13 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) Night temperature across Kashmir dropped several notches below zero on Monday as an intense cold wave continued unabated.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said,“Minimum temperature was minus 5.2 in Srinagar today while it was minus 3.4 and minus 5.7 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

“Leh town of Ladakh had minus 14, Kargil minus 9.8 and Drass minus 13.6 as the minimum temperature today.

“Jammu city had 7.3, Katra 7.1, Batote 3.1, Bhaderwah 0.6 and Banihal minus 0.8 as the night's lowest temperature”.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

