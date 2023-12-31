New Year Will Bring Abundance Of Happiness: Himachal Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday felicitated the people for New Year -- 2024.

The Governor expressed hope that the New Year would bring abundance of good health and happiness in the lives of the people and Himachal Pradesh would witness more progress in all spheres.

Chief Minister Sukhu, in a message, said the New Year may fill lives with joy and happiness.

He hoped that with the active participation of the people, Himachal Pradesh would scale new heights in every sphere.

