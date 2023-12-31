The Battles We Won: A Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Writes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hamas's murderous raid into southern Israel on 7 October triggered a new round of horrific bloodshed in the Middle East. Even if Israel's military campaign in response to the atrocities succeeds in defanging Hamas, it will leave behind a Gazan population that is reeling, suffering, and angry. Moreover, the war will damage Israel's relations with the broader Palestinian community and their Arab brethren throughout the region. Picking up the pieces will take quite some time.

