China: President Xi Jinping Vows To Strengthen Economic Recovery After 'Tough' Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chinese President Xi Jinping during his annual New Year address, pledged to strengthen economic momentum and job creation. He acknowledged that some companies and citizens had endured a difficult year 2023.

This marks a rare admission from China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong of domestic challenges facing the country. Xi Jinping conveyed his message to 1.4 billion people in China as the most anticipated post-pandemic economic boom failed to materialise in 2023. China experienced a peak in youth unemployment during the summer, reaching a record high, after which the government stopped publishing figures. He used this address to glorify his nation's achievements and admitted that some"enterprises had a tough time" and"people had difficulty finding jobs and meeting basic needs." He listed down some domestically produced projects including the C919 passenger jet, a made-in-China cruise ship, Chinese space programs, manned submersibles and electric cars. In a televised address on Sunday, Xi Jinping said,"We will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development," reported Bloomberg.

He further said that the government's goal is"delivering a better life for the people," and pledged to provide better education and career opportunities for the young and healthcare for the elderly."All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he added. He also said that China's \"reunification\" with Taiwan is inevitable ahead of the general elections in the Chinese-claimed island to elect a new leader, reported Reuters. \"The reunification of the motherland is a historical inevitability,\" the Chinese President said."China will surely be reunified," he added. \"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,\" Xi Jinping said. In 2024, China is anticipated to set a growth target of approximately 5%, in order to steer clear of the self-fulfilling negative cycle that a lower number could instigate. However, sustaining this level of growth poses a greater challenge due to the higher comparison base's economy displays signs of weakness as factory activity has been shrinking which dropped to the lowest level in six months in December. The crackdown on China's gaming industry led to $80 billion in losses. Annual purchases of Chinese stocks by Foreign investors were the lowest in 2023 while higher interest rates overseas led to capital outflows.(With inputs from agencies)

