(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Year 2024: As the world bid farewell to the old year, countries across the Pacific Islands were among the first to welcome the dawn of 2024, marking the onset of global New Year celebrations New Year 2024 LIVE: A very Happy New Year to you allNew Zealand, following closely as the second country to enter the new year, illuminated the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays, while people gathered in various iconic locations to usher in the fresh beginning. Pictures captured the vibrant festivities, showcasing the diverse ways in which different nations embraced the joyous occasion snapshots of celebration and unity around the globe served as a visual testament to the shared optimism and hope that accompany the start of a new year across cultures and time zones fireworks exhibitions illuminated renowned landmarks, such as the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, and reflected against the sleek glass facades of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, a shared jubilation echoed through the atmosphere in Nairobi, Kenya, as dazzling displays marked the celebrations in these diverse global locations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is gearing up for an upcoming election in March, briefly mentioned his country's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine in his New Year address on Sunday welcomed the New Year with the resonant chimes of the Big Ben bell in Westminster tower, accompanied by a spectacular display of fireworks festivities also included a showcase of news highlights, prominently featuring King Charles' coronation in the visual presentation.



