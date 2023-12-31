Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Rattles Nepal

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Nepal experienced an earthquake on Sunday night, registering a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The earthquake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, reaching a depth of 10 km to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal,\" the NCS wrote on X.Further details are awaited.
