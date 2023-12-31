Delhi: Dense Fog Grips National Capital 21 Trains Running Late. Check Full List Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several train services were impacted due to fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways informed that as many as 21 trains are running late in the national capital due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'. IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.
MENAFN31122023007365015876ID1107673004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.