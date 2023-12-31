Watchman Kills 6-Yr-Old In UP, Dog Sniffs Him Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, Jan 1 (IANS) A watchman brutally murdered a six-year-old girl following an unsuccessful rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.
The child was drowned in a water tank, and her head was bludgeoned with a stone, police said on Monday.
Her lifeless body was discarded in a pile of garbage.
According to the police, the accused, 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, initially feigned assistance in the search for the girl alongside her family.
Suspicion arose when Jabbar, a Labrador police dog, incessantly barked upon encountering Rajveer.
With the aid of the sniffer dog, the suspect was apprehended within a few hours.
Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village.
During interrogation, Rajveer confessed to the crime. The accused, employed as a private watchman safeguarding crop fields from stray cattle, now faces charges under IPC section 302 (murder), following a complaint filed by the minor's father.
DCP Suraj Kumar Rai stated,“The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. During a sexual assault attempt, Rajveer killed the child because she resisted him and cried out for help.”
--IANS
amita/dpb
MENAFN31122023000231011071ID1107672997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.