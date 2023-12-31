Haryana CM Extends New Year Wishes To People, Soldiers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday extended wishes for New Year 2024 to all people and the brave soldiers who guard the borders of the nation.

He prayed that the coming year ushers in prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives.

In a message here, the Chief Minister said New Year brings new energy, new enthusiasm and new zeal.

“The New Year is an opportunity to make new resolutions.”

He said the main goal of the government is to fulfill the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay-Sarvjan Sukhay', the foundation of Antyodaya.

“We will ensure more intensity in the campaign to make public welfare services accessible to the public with complete transparency.”

The Chief Minister said,“in the past nine years, we have tried to develop a culture of good governance in order to curb corruption and the government is very much successful in strengthening the system to a large extent.”

