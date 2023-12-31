Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal's Title Hopes Dented In Fulham Defeat; Tottenham Edge Closer To Top Four

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title faced another setback as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday, while Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth propelled them closer to the top four. The Gunners, reeling from a 2-0 loss to West Ham just days earlier, sought redemption at Craven Cottage. Bukayo Saka provided an early lead, but Fulham, eager to break their goalless streak, rallied.

Raul Jimenez, back from a three-game suspension, ignited Fulham's comeback with a clinical finish from Tom Cairney's cross. Despite Arsenal's efforts, Fulham seized control in the second half, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid converting a corner to secure the 2-1 win. Arsenal's title ambitions now face uncertainty, with the team holding fourth place but trailing leaders Liverpool by two points, having played more matches.

Tottenham, on the other hand, closed in on the top four with a victory over Bournemouth. Pape Sarr's early goal and Son Heung-min's impactful parting shot before departing for the Asia Cup set the stage for Spurs. Richarlison added a third goal, while Alex Scott's late strike for Bournemouth proved insufficient. Despite a growing injury crisis, Tottenham's win leaves them trailing the Champions League places by just a point.

In summary, a turbulent week for Arsenal raises questions about their title aspirations, while Tottenham's resilience sees them edging towards the coveted top four positions in the Premier League.

