Level Access Agrees To Acquire Userway

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Access , a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions, and UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a pioneer in accessibility AI technologies, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Level Access to acquire UserWay. Together, Level Access and UserWay will create advanced digital accessibility solutions to help more organizations to start, and accelerate, sustainable digital accessibility programs.





UserWay's AI-powered software automates the identification and optimization of code to improve digital accessibility for websites, apps, and digital documents. Millions of websites globally trust UserWay's technology to help improve usability for people with disabilities. The addition of UserWay's complementary technology and team will enhance Level Access's full-service digital accessibility solutions, including its market-leading digital accessibility platform, and extend the reach of its deep subject matter expertise to organizations of all sizes.

“Allon and the UserWay team have developed incredible automated remediation technologies that enable organizations to move faster in their digital accessibility programs,” said Tim Springer , CEO and Founder of Level Access.“This combination, with our full-service digital accessibility platform, will enable us to bring powerful new tools to our customers and positions us with a robust solution set for organizations of any size and maturity.”

“We've long admired the Level Access team and their integration of technology, service, and subject matter expertise,” said Allon Mason , CEO and Founder of UserWay.“This transaction delivers compelling value to our shareholders and provides our team with a great opportunity to bring our technology to a broader market. We are unified by a shared mission to make the world more accessible, and we believe this partnership will increase and accelerate what we are able to accomplish.”

As part of Level Access, UserWay will continue to operate under its existing name and brand. Allon Mason will continue to lead UserWay as CEO and will become President of Level Access. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024, subject to approval by UserWay's shareholders and receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Additional information for UserWay shareholders can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)'s 'MAYA' Website.

Level Access's existing investors JMI Equity and funds managed by KKR continue to support the growth of the company.

Nfluence Partners acted as financial advisor and Sullivan & Worcester as legal counsel to UserWay. Latham & Watkins LLP and Herzog, Fox & Neeman served as legal counsel to Level Access.

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, expert services, and training, the company's solution ensures customers' websites, desktop and mobile applications, embedded software, gaming software, digital products, and electronic documents are accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit levelaccess .

About UserWay

UserWay is a full-service provider of digital accessibility software solutions. UserWay is trusted by millions of websites globally to increase usability for people with disabilities. The company's Al-powered technologies help websites, apps, and digital documents more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as the ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.2, and EN 301 549. Learn more at UserWay .

