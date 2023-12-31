Work Starts At 30,000-Home Development Near Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has laid the foundation stone for the Al-Jawahiri Residential City project in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad.

The project is one of the five new cities unveiled as part of the government's strategy to tackle the housing crisis and alleviate congestion in major urban centers.

According to local press reports, the project is being built by the East China Engineering Science and Technology Company and China National Chemical Engineering Company (CNCEC) , along with Iraqi company Shams al-Binaa [part of SAC Group ].

During the ceremony attended by ministers, members of the new cities' implementation team, and representatives from joint Chinese-Iraqi executing companies, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the housing crisis.

The government said it has formulated meticulous plans, focusing on constructing integrated residential cities rather than mere complexes, strategically located on the outskirts of Baghdad and other provinces to avoid overcrowded areas.

Al-Sudani stated that the government has initially announced the construction of five residential cities in Baghdad, Babil, Karbala, Nineveh, and Anbar. Subsequently, an additional announcement will reveal plans for 10 new residential cities in other provinces. The ultimate goal is to provide 250,000 to 300,000 housing units, targeting low and middle-income households, with a commitment to maintaining stable housing unit prices.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Al-Jawahiri New City project includes, for the first time, allocating 25 percent of serviced land through government distribution mechanisms. The total area of the project is 7,121 acres, comprising 30,000 diversified residential units, 10,000 serviced residential plots, universities, commercial centers, around 70 schools, and comprehensive service facilities. The city is designed to be smart, adhering to environmental and modern standards, delivering services through electronic systems.











(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister; Trade Arabia)