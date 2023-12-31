Learn And Play® Montessori School Proudly Announces 2024 Sunnyvale Preschool, Daycare, And Childcare Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leader in Bay Area Preschool Programs

Learn And Play® Montessori School is proud to announce the opening of its new Sunnyvale Campus.

- Harpreet GrewalSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated provider of early childhood education at , is proud to announce its new Sunnyvale campus. The Sunnyvale campus will offer best-in-class daycare (childcare), preschool , and kindergarten to Silicon Valley parents looking for the best option for their children.People interested in viewing the newly updated Sunnyvale page can visit sunnyvale/ . Alternatively, parents and guardians are encouraged to call 408-735-8333 for information, as the new campus opens in January 2024.Early childhood experiences such as daycare (daycare/ ), preschool (preschool/ ), and kindergarten (kindergarten/ ) are a critical and foundational time in a child's life.“The Sunnyvale school works hard to set a good foundation that is both fact-based and sets a goal of a passion for lifelong learning.” mentions Harpreet Grewal,“In a groundbreaking development in early childhood education, the fusion of the Montessori methodology with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is set to revolutionize the way young children learn in the heart of Silicon Valley.” This innovative approach, designed to cater to children as young as 18 months and progressing through preschool, culminating in Kindergarten at around age 6, harnesses the inherent curiosity and adaptability of young minds, preparing them for a future characterized by technological innovation and scientific exploration. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, where innovation is the lifeblood of the community, this pioneering educational model merges the renowned openness to learning found in Montessori classrooms with the critical skills required for success in the STEM fields, offering young learners an unparalleled advantage in their educational journey.The advantages of this hybrid approach are manifold. By introducing STEM concepts at an early age, children in Sunnyvale are not only primed for academic excellence but also equipped with the problem-solving, critical thinking, and creative skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape.SUNNYVALE WELCOMES LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOLSunnyvale is known as a central city in terms of Silicon Valley. It is one of the most affluent communities in California, and many parents and guardians are "dialed in" to the entrepreneurial lifestyle of Silicon Valley. That said, many parents and guardians are seeking top-rated early education opportunities for their children, starting as early as 18 months and ending in preschool or even after school programs. Parents want a combination of the openness of the Montessori with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) format so that kids get the best of both factors. The new campus is excited to be a welcome addition to the Sunnyvale landscape, helping Sunnyvale parents and guardians find best-in-class preschool options for their children.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And Play® Montessori School ( is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEMTM preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEMTM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

