DPRK Wrapped Up Key Year-End Party Meeting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 1 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), wrapped up a key year-end meeting of its ruling party, arranged for reviewing state policies last year and unveiling work orientation for this year, it was reported yesterday.

The 9th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), concluded on Saturday in Pyongyang, with WPK General Secretary, Kim Jong Un, presiding over the five-day event and delivering addresses.

In a summary of the achievements last year, Kim said, the gross domestic product grew by 1.4 times compared to 2020, and grain production exceeded the target.

Kim praised the achievements in various economic sectors, as well as, in housing construction and scientific development over the past year.

As for priority tasks this year, Kim called on the military industrial sector to implement the ruling party's strategy for national defence, urged the space development sector to launch three more reconnaissance satellites, and set key goals for missile research and production.

He also laid out tasks for“revolutionising” warship-building capacity, to enhance the underwater and surface combat power of the DPRK navy, and developing and manufacturing various kinds of unmanned military hardware and electronic warfare means.

On the situation in the peninsula, Kim lashed out at the United States and its followers, for their“unprecedented” confrontation against the DPRK, saying, the moves by the United States, South Korea and Japan are“driving the situation in the peninsula into more unpredictable and critical conditions.”

The prevailing grave situation requires the DPRK to steadily step up the work for getting the overwhelming war response capability and the comprehensive military combat readiness, to deter any form of provocation, he said.

On the inter-Korean relations, the DPRK leader underscored an urgency for his country“to adopt a new stand on the north-south relations and the reunification policy.”

“The north-south relations have been completely fixed into the relations between two states hostile to each other, and the relations between two belligerent states, not the consanguineous or homogeneous ones any more,” Kim said.– NNN-KCNA