Egyptian Navy Receives German-Made MEKO-A200 Frigate

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 1 (NNN-MENA) – The Egyptian naval forces received yesterday, a new German-made MEKO-A200 frigate, at a base in the coastal province of Alexandria, the Egyptian military said, in a statement.

Built by Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the frigate delivery procedures were already completed in Bremerhaven, Germany, in mid-Dec, before the warship headed to Egypt.

Named“Al-Qadeer,” the new frigate is the third MEKO-A200 warship to be delivered to Egypt, out of four frigates contracted between Egypt and TKMS in 2018. The Egyptian Navy received the first frigate,“Al-Aziz,” in Oct, 2022, and the second,“Al-Qahhar,” in May, 2023.

Egyptian military spokesman, Gharib Abdel-Hafez, said in the statement that, the“Al-Qadeer” frigate will increase the technological and combat capabilities of the Egyptian naval forces, to confront challenges and risks, and safeguard the country's coasts along the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

While the first three units were built in Germany, the fourth frigate, dubbed“Al-Jabbar,” is currently under construction by Egyptian shipbuilding company, Alexandria Shipyard, and is expected to be delivered in Oct, 2025, said TKMS in a press release earlier in Dec.– NNN-MENA