More Than 16,500 Objects Fully Or Partially Restored Across Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 16,500 objects have already been fully or partially restored across the Kyiv region, including 198 kindergartens and schools, 109 health facilities, apartment blocks and detached houses.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Ruslan Kravchenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In general, Russian attacks damaged or destroyed over 28,000 objects across the Kyiv region.

According to Kravchenko, renovation efforts were focused mostly on apartment blocks and detached houses. More than 15,000 of them have already been restored. Rebuilding and bringing people back to their homes are the priorities of the regional authorities, Kravchenko noted.

Renovation works were financed from all possible sources. International partners and funds provided a significant portion of financing.

In order to ensure transparency and reporting on all procedures, Kyiv Regional Military Administration established a supervisory council for reconstruction efforts and a working group on transparency and reporting, involving the representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, as well as introduced on-site inspections at objects under reconstruction and created an interactive reconstruction map.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration is planning to continue active reconstruction efforts in 2024.