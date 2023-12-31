Israeli Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijani People

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Israeli Embassy congratulated the Azerbaijani people on December 31 - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the embassy says on its X page, Trend reports.

"December 31 is the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and we congratulate each of you on the New Year! May this new year bring prosperity, tranquility and peace to each of us! Happy holiday!" the publication says.