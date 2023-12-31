Israeli Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijani People

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Israeli
Embassy congratulated the Azerbaijani people on December 31 - the
Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the
embassy says on its X page, Trend reports.
"December 31 is the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and
we congratulate each of you on the New Year! May this new year
bring prosperity, tranquility and peace to each of us! Happy
holiday!" the publication says.
