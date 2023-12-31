(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its next-generation automotive display solutions at the world's largest IT and home appliance exhibition, CES 2024, held in Las Vegas in January 2024.

LG Display Unveils Automotive Display Solutions Optimized for SDVs at CES 2024

Under the theme of 'Shaping the future of mobility space,'

LG Display will present its innovative automotive technologies for global automakers and auto parts companies in Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to further accelerate its order-based business for automotive display solutions optimized for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Also known as 'smartphones on wheels,' SDVs are associated with 'screenification,' a concept that refers to the increase in the number of automotive displays within a vehicle as various vehicle control and infotainment features continue to advance.

LG Display will showcase various large-sized automotive display solutions that completely cover the vehicle's dashboard, leveraging differentiated technologies such as P-OLED, Advanced Thin OLED (ATO), and LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) LCD.

The ultra-high-resolution P-OLED features a flexible plastic substrate for a lightweight and flexible panel. ATO, on the other hand, utilizes glass substrates to offer the core strength of automotive OLED at a more competitive price point. In addition, LTPS LCD is a high-performance panel that enables larger and higher-resolution displays compared to existing LCDs.

LG Display will also introduce its safety enhancement solution, 'Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM),' which automatically adjusts the display's viewing angle away from the driver's line of sight to keep their eyes focused on the road. When active, content such as movies or games being displayed on the front passenger's side is diverted away from the driver's side so that only the passenger can watch it.

Furthermore, the company will also present solutions that offer new driving experiences while maximizing space efficiency within the limited confines of a vehicle, such as Slidable and Foldable OLEDs installed in the back of seats that can be hidden away or extended for use on demand.

"We will continue to strengthen our global leadership with our latest optimal automotive display solutions for the next generation of mobility," said Byeong-koo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Auto Business Group at LG Display.

