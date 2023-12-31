Sri Lanka Faces Challenges To Achieve Economic Stability In 2024: President

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Jan 1 (IANS) Sri Lanka must continue to forge ahead on a demanding path with formidable challenges in 2024 to achieve economic stability, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his New Year's message.

Wickremesinghe on Sunday added that Sri Lanka has achieved a foundational success in saving the country from financial distress due to the unwavering commitment of all citizens and their resilience throughout the past year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President said that the responsibility to contribute to national resurgence rests with every Sri Lankan, and that recognising and fulfilling this collective responsibility is crucial for the rebuilding of the nation.

Wickremesinghe urged Sri Lankans to strive to make the New Year a prosperous one through responsible and dedicated efforts.

