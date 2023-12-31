Queen Rania: It Is Impossible To Celebrate The New Year With All The Suffering In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah said on Sunday that it is impossible to celebrate the New Year with all the suffering in Gaza."It is impossible to celebrate the new year knowing that it will start the same way this year ends; with unfathomable suffering in Gaza," Her Majesty said in a Facebook post on her official page, marking the New Year."2023 has cast a dark shadow on our collective humanity - we realized that some lives are seemingly expendable; that international laws and principles are privileges for some, not rights for all," Queen Rania added."But amidst this darkness, 2023 has also a bright light on thousands of acts of resilience, faith, heroism, and sacrifice... On people speaking truth to power... On millions posting and protesting on behalf of strangers living many miles away.I choose to put my faith in this light; I choose to believe in the power of human goodness. Praying that the new year brings peace to us all," Her Majesty conculded.