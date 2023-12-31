               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

For Three Years Now, Azerbaijanis Of The World And All The People Of Azerbaijan Have Been Very Excited And Are Holding Their Head Up High With Dignity - President Ilham Aliyev


12/31/2023 7:16:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijanis all over the world are truly proud of independent Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“Today, Azerbaijanis of the world are celebrating the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day with a completely new mood. For three years now, Azerbaijanis of the world and all the people of Azerbaijan have been very excited and are holding their head up high with dignity,” the head of state underlined.

MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107672851

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search