(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijanis all
over the world are truly proud of independent Azerbaijan,”
President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the
World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.
“Today, Azerbaijanis of the world are celebrating the World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day with a completely new mood. For three
years now, Azerbaijanis of the world and all the people of
Azerbaijan have been very excited and are holding their head up
high with dignity,” the head of state underlined.
