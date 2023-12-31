Our Historic Victory Brings All Azerbaijanis Together Into One Fist - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Our historic victory, our victory in the Second Karabakh War, the anti-terrorist operation, liberation from the occupiers and the collapse of the separatist regime have rightly brought all Azerbaijanis together into one fist, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“The Iron Fist has been the symbol of our victorious chronicle. Today, the Iron Fist is also a symbol of our unity. I would like to assure the people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis of the world that the Iron Fist will always be in place,” the head of state added.