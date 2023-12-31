               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Our Historic Victory Brings All Azerbaijanis Together Into One Fist - President Ilham Aliyev


12/31/2023 7:16:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Our historic victory, our victory in the Second Karabakh War, the anti-terrorist operation, liberation from the occupiers and the collapse of the separatist regime have rightly brought all Azerbaijanis together into one fist, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“The Iron Fist has been the symbol of our victorious chronicle. Today, the Iron Fist is also a symbol of our unity. I would like to assure the people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis of the world that the Iron Fist will always be in place,” the head of state added.

MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107672850

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search