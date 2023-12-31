Our Historic Victory Brings All Azerbaijanis Together Into One Fist - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Our historic
victory, our victory in the Second Karabakh War, the anti-terrorist
operation, liberation from the occupiers and the collapse of the
separatist regime have rightly brought all Azerbaijanis together
into one fist, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the
occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year,
Trend reports.
“The Iron Fist has been the symbol of our victorious chronicle.
Today, the Iron Fist is also a symbol of our unity. I would like to
assure the people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis of the world
that the Iron Fist will always be in place,” the head of state
added.
MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107672850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.