Capital Of Azerbaijan Welcomes 2024 With Grand Salute (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Azerbaijani
people welcomed the year 2024 with grand fireworks in the first
minutes of the New Year in the Seaside National Park in Baku,
Trend reports.
Tens of thousands of people watched the festive fireworks
organized by the Executive Power of Baku in the Seaside National
Park on the night of December 31 to January 1 on the occasion of
the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.
