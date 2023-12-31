               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Capital Of Azerbaijan Welcomes 2024 With Grand Salute (PHOTO)


12/31/2023 7:16:42 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Azerbaijani people welcomed the year 2024 with grand fireworks in the first minutes of the New Year in the Seaside National Park in Baku, Trend reports.

Tens of thousands of people watched the festive fireworks organized by the Executive Power of Baku in the Seaside National Park on the night of December 31 to January 1 on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.













MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107672849

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search