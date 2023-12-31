Columbus Aesthetic And Plastic Surgery Notifies Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery ("CAPS") determined on December 22, 2023 that a recent data security incident may have impacted information belonging to certain patients. On September 22, 2023, CAPS identified suspicious activity within its network environment, and promptly took steps to secure the environment and launch an investigation with the support of external cybersecurity experts to learn more about the scope of the incident and any impact to data. Through that investigation, CAPS learned of information suggesting that an unknown actor gained unauthorized access to a limited portion of the CAPS network and potentially acquired certain files; however, there was no evidence of any access to CAPS's Electronic Medical Records system. On December 22, 2023, CAPS determined that certain patient information may have been affected.

CAPS is informing individuals about this incident and encourages individuals to consider the following Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information. The potentially affected information may vary by individual, and could include name, Social Security number, driver's license, state, or government identification number, date of birth, financial account information, medical or health information, health care treatment or diagnostic information, health insurance information, and payment for services. CAPS will provide written notification via U.S. mail to the impacted individuals. Taking this matter with extreme caution, CAPS also notified the FBI and Department of Health and Human Services. CAPS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm CT and can be reached at (888) 466-1995. Additional information about recommendations for protecting personal information are available below and by calling (888) 466-1995.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION Review Your Account Statements and Notify Law Enforcement of Suspicious Activity: As a precautionary measure, we recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing your account statements and credit reports closely. If you detect any suspicious activity on an account, you should promptly notify the financial institution or company with which the account is maintained. You also should promptly report any fraudulent activity or any suspected incidence of identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, your state attorney general, and/or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Copy of Credit Report: You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting , calling toll-free 1-877-322-8228, or by completing an Annual Credit Report Request Form and mailing it to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348. You also can contact one of the following three national credit reporting agencies:

Equifax



P.O. Box 105851 Atlanta, GA 30348 1 (888) 378-4329 Experian



P.O. Box 9532 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 TransUnion



P.O. Box 1000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-916-8800

Fraud Alert: You may want to consider placing a fraud alert on your credit report. An initial fraud alert is free and will stay on your credit file for at least one year. The alert informs creditors of possible fraudulent activity within your report and requests that the creditor contact you prior to establishing any accounts in your name. To place a fraud alert on your credit report, contact any of the three credit reporting agencies identified above. Additional information is available at .

Security Freeze: You have the right to put a security freeze on your credit file for up to one year at no cost. This will prevent new credit from being opened in your name without the use of a PIN number that is issued to you when you initiate the freeze. A security freeze is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit report without your consent. As a result, using a security freeze may interfere with or delay your ability to obtain credit. You must separately place a security freeze on your credit file with each credit reporting agency. In order to place a security freeze, you may be required to provide the consumer reporting agency with information that identifies you including your full name, Social Security number, date of birth, current and previous addresses, a copy of your state-issued identification card, and a recent utility bill, bank statement or insurance statement.

Additional Free Resources:

You can obtain information from the consumer reporting agencies, the FTC, or from your respective state Attorney General about fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps you can take toward preventing identity theft. You may report suspected identity theft to local law enforcement, including to the FTC or to the Attorney General in your state.



Federal Trade Commission



600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20580 , and



1-877-438-4338

Maryland Attorney General



200 St. Paul Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

1-888-743-0023



New York Attorney General

Bureau of Internet and Technology Resources

28 Liberty Street

New York, NY 10005

1-212-416-8433



North Carolina Attorney General 9001 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699 ncdoj 1-877-566-7226 Rhode Island Attorney General 150 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903 1-401-274-4400 Washington D.C. Attorney General 441 4th Street, NW Washington, DC 20001 1-202-727-3400

You also have certain rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) : These rights include to know what is in your file; to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information; to have consumer reporting agencies correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; as well as other rights. For more information about the FCRA, and your rights pursuant to the FCRA, please visit

