PM Shmyhal: We Are Entering 2024 With Belief In Future Victory, Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Ukrainians will continue to defend their land, strengthen the Ukrainian army and rebuild Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in his address to Ukrainians on the New Year's Eve, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The year 2023 is coming to an end, and it was a challenging period of trials. Despite all the hardships, we survived and became stronger. We are entering 2024 with the belief in future victory and peace. Next year we will continue to strengthen our army, defend our land and help the Security and Defense Forces in every way possible. We will continue to move steadfastly towards membership in the European Union. We will rebuild our country,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone who is fighting for Ukraine's better future: doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, taxpayers, critical infrastructure workers, volunteers, and most importantly, Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram