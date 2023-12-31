Over 10,000 Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Receive UAH 2.4B In Gov't Grants

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 10,000 Ukrainians have become winners of the "Own Business" grant program since its inception, having received UAH 2.4 billion from the government to start or develop their business.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy , Ukrinform saw.

The government allocated UAH 91.2 million for 378 applicants to the "Own Business" grant program. In particular, 354 winners received microgrants in the amount of UAH 82 million for opening or developing their own businesses, and 24 winners got UAH 9.2 million within the veteran campaign.

"The latest winners of the Own Business grant program` received more than UAH 90 million from the state for starting a business or expanding an existing one. Micro-grants of up to UAH 250,000 are most in demand among Ukrainians. At the same time, veterans and their spouses can receive a much larger grant for business development – up to UAH 1 million. To date, more than 10,000 Ukrainians have seized the opportunity to take a grant and are now implementing their business ideas," said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

In total, more than 10,000 Ukrainians have already received UAH 2.4 billion in grants for their businesses since the program was launched. They can spend money on purchasing or leasing the equipment, purchasing raw materials and components, and renting premises. Both experienced entrepreneur and those without experience can receive a microgrant. A mandatory condition for providing funds is for the business to create at least one or two jobs, depending on the amount of the grant.

As reported, under the Own Business grant program, Ukrainians can receive a micro-grant from UAH 50,000 to UAH 250,000.

Photo: NBU