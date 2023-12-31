President: Azerbaijan's Hosting COP29 Is High Assessment Of Our Transition To Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our international prestige is growing by the day. In December,
all countries of the world unanimously voted to hold the world's
largest international conference in Azerbaijan – COP29 will be held
in Azerbaijan next year. This is a sign of tremendous respect and
reverence from the international community, but also a high
assessment of our transition to green energy,” President Ilham
Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.
Saying that the green energy transition is Azerbaijan's
priority, the head of state noted:“Based on the agreements and
memorandums of understanding signed, 10,000 megawatts of renewable
energy will be created in Azerbaijan in the next few years and
Azerbaijan will become one of the world leaders in this field. Of
course, the fact that COP29, an international conference on climate
change will be held in Azerbaijan is further evidence of our
successes in this field.”
