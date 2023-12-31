               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President: Azerbaijan's Hosting COP29 Is High Assessment Of Our Transition To Green Energy


(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Our international prestige is growing by the day. In December, all countries of the world unanimously voted to hold the world's largest international conference in Azerbaijan – COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan next year. This is a sign of tremendous respect and reverence from the international community, but also a high assessment of our transition to green energy,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Saying that the green energy transition is Azerbaijan's priority, the head of state noted:“Based on the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed, 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy will be created in Azerbaijan in the next few years and Azerbaijan will become one of the world leaders in this field. Of course, the fact that COP29, an international conference on climate change will be held in Azerbaijan is further evidence of our successes in this field.”

