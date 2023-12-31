Home Care Marketing Pros Announces Carefunnels Software Integration With Axiscare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manage all of your communication-from reviews to calls to text marketing, recruiting, and more-with CareFunnels.

CareFunnelsTM streamlines client and caregiver lead flow with AxisCare integration.

Helping home care agencies succeed online.

Streamline capturing home care agency client and caregiver lead data from sales and marketing to save you time.

- Jason ChagnonBRADENTON, FL, USA, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Home Care Marketing Pros is pleased to announce integration of their CareFunnels TM software with AxisCare 's home care management software. This integration offers home care providers an easier way to manage and track their caregiver and client leads in one location.Together, CareFunnels and AxisCare will be able to better assist home care providers as they focus on delivering the best in-home care possible.Through AxisCare and CareFunnels, agencies combine powerful marketing components, easy scheduling workflow, and more, with strategic data intelligence, automation and marketing source attribution to help them stand out amongst their competitors.“We are very happy to be integrated with AxisCare. Their reputation is second to none in the industry,” says Jason Chagnon, CEO of Home Care Marketing Pros.“We are excited about the many advantages our customers will have with this integration between our two platforms. Together, Home Care Marketing Pros and AxisCare will be able to better assist home care providers as they focus on delivering the best in-home care possible.”CareFunnels is a web-based software that allows users the ability to manage their home care agency sales, marketing and recruiting efforts from any device. CareFunnels provides comprehensive marketing features that help users keep track of leads, referral sources, and marketing appointments and interviews. CareFunnels manages everything from receiving the new lead, to communication and scheduling in-home care consultations. The client and caregiver data is then sent seamlessly to AxisCare.Managing caregivers becomes even easier since AxisCare tracks each caregiver's schedule requests. AxisCare goes a step further and manages what certifications and evaluations need to be completed by the individual. Family care portals, texting/emailing open visits to caregivers, and full scale automated telephony features are just a few ways AxisCare helps their clients grow faster than their competitors. With AxisCare's user-friendly customized features, agencies can truly make the software unique to their own operations.As the need for quality in-home care continues to grow, so do the number of agencies. In order for agencies to stand out among their competitors, marketing efforts are more crucial than ever. This AxisCare and CareFunnels integration will give home care providers the tools and the advantages they need for success.About Home Care Marketing ProsHome Care Marketing Pros is the home care industry's leading digital marketing firm, serving hundreds of home care locations across North America. Their mission is simple: Help home care agencies succeed online. They are a top resource for sales, marketing and recruiting best practices and automation.

Jason Chagnon

Home Care Marketing Pros

+1 941-225-2846

email us here