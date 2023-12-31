Singapore PM Calls For Full Support For New Leadership In 2024

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Jan 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, yesterday, called on Singaporeans to give Lawrence Wong and his team, full support in 2024, while giving a New Year address.

“Next year (this year), Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, will take over from me as prime minister. This is not the first time we are having a leadership transition. But transitions are always delicate,” Lee noted.

The prime minister urged Singaporeans to work with the new leadership team, to build a nation that is“vibrant and inclusive, fair and competitive, and resilient and united.”

Though geopolitical uncertainties and climate change will continue to affect Singapore in 2024, Lee said, rapid progress in artificial intelligence and robotics holds great promise for Singaporean businesses and people.

“The government will work closely with our tripartite partners to support every Singaporean to upskill and reskill, so that all can actively pursue their careers and keep themselves employable and competitive,” Lee said.

He also vowed to build affordable and accessible public housing for Singaporeans, uplift lower-income families and vulnerable groups, and care for the aging population.

Singapore made 1.2 percent growth this year (last year), and the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow one to three percent this year, Lee said, adding that, inflation will hopefully come down, though much will depend on the external environment.

The prime minister also called on people to value and carry on the legacy of Lee Kuan Yew and other founding leaders of the country, to maintain social cohesion and build a thriving economy on meritocracy and hard work, especially in the increasingly challenging world.– NNN-XINHUA