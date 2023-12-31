Watercrest Buena Vista Celebrates The Magic Of Christmas All Month Long

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community . Residents enjoyed unique community outings, sampled their favorite sweet treats, and delighted in the twinkling of Christmas trees decking the halls of their luxury senior living community.

Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community enjoyed a month full of holiday celebrations from dance parties to Festival of Trees events. Watercrest Buena Vista is located in The Villages of Central Florida.

In the days leading up to Christmas, residents traveled to the theater for a special viewing of the enchanting film "WONKA," then grooved to tunes at the Orange Blossom Opry and sipped hot cocoa and nibbled Christmas cookies at Live Oaks Community Church's "Come to the Light" show. The community hosted a beautiful Christmas tea party, a holiday decorations tour organized by independent living residents, and a swinging dance party with Johnny Wild and the Delights!

Thanks to the participation of numerous community partners, Watercrest Buena Vista was transformed into a winter wonderland with beautiful wreaths and sparkling Christmas trees lighting the hallways throughout the community.

The Festival of Trees event included a lively auctioning of the trees and wreaths with proceeds going to charity, all enjoyed by residents, family and friends visiting for the holiday festivities.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling Christmas trees to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming.

The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences.

Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages.

For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

