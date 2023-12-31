ACHL Collaborates With CS-PRO, A SFC Licensed Firm Specialized In STO, On Carbon Credit Tokenization Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AHCL collaborates with CS-PRO, a SFC licensed firm specialized in STO, and Private Office of Sheikh Ali Bin Rashed Al Maktoum on Carbon Credit Tokenization

TSIM SHA TSUI, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Asia Carbon Holdings Limited (“ACHL”) and CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited (“CSpro”) has signed MOU for cooperation in carbon credit tokenization under the witness and blessing of HH Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum from The Private Office of Sheikh Ali Bin Rashed Al Maktoum. CSpro is the first licensed firm by the Securities and Futures Commission who specialized exclusively in primary issuance and distribution of Security Token Offering (STO) on Real World Assets (RWA). This collaboration facilitates exploration of issuance of tokenized carbon credits under Planetary Carbon Standard (PCS) standards using the virtual asset tokenization regulatory framework in Hong Kong."HH Sheikh Ali Rashed Al Maktoum witnessed the signing of this first incoming STO digitized carbon credit project in Hong Kong between ACHL and CSpro, and comment,“I am very delighted to facilitate the partnership between Hong Kong and UAE, and very pleased to support carbon credits tokenization initiatives and cooperations and CSpro and ACHL.”“Carbon markets are inefficient due to fragmentation in auditing standards, registration, and settlement infrastructure. Tokenized carbon credits can play a key role in making carbon markets more transparent, open and efficient.” Samson Lee, Founder and CEO of CSpro comments,“Blockchain technology provides a useful audit trail of the components that contribute to its carbon intensity, and converting off-chain diversified carbon credits with universal standard digital assets facilitates greater trading volume and liquidity. We are very excited on partnership with ACHL and HH Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum on carbon credit tokenization opportunities.” Dr. William Tien, International Strategic Relations Director of The Private Office of Sheikh Ali Rashed Al Maktoum, and Founder and Chairman of ACHL said,“Tokenization will benefit the real-world assets of tokenized Carbon credits.”About The Private Office of Sheikh Ali Rashed Al MaktoumThe Private Office of Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum, led by His Highness, is dedicated to seizing global business opportunities and shaping Dubai's business landscape. It aims to bring together businesses from various countries, collaborating with dynamic and forward-thinking visionaries and organizations. By offering comprehensive evaluations, meticulous execution, and personalized attention to each project, the Private Office aims to create an environment that supports and accelerates the achievement of ambitious business objectives, establishing Dubai as the global headquarters for enterprises and investments.For more information, please visitAbout CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited (CSpro)CSpro is a joint venture between Coinstreet Holdings Limited, an award-winning technology financial services group focused in the digital asset sector, and Somerley Capital Holdings Limited, a leading financial services group in Hong Kong. CSpro provides issuance and distribution services for security token offerings to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance) and is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities having CE registration number BSH213.For more information, please visit ,About Asia Carbon Holdings Limited (“ACHL”)Asian Carbon Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong corporation offering new carbon projects accrediting of carbon credits services and broker in trading of carbon credits from Redd+ and PCS digitised carbon credits that is based on UNFCCC article 6 protocol. ACHL will help ESG reporting public companies to meet their carbon offset through sale of carbon credits and provide offset certification services.For more information, please visit:About Planetary Carbon Standard (PCS)The PCS module of Planetary Carbon Sequestration Standard (PCSS) mainly covers the Afforestation and Reforestation sector-related requirements as expected users include entities, e.g., individual landowners, industrial forestry companies and managers of utility company lands, within a country who are interested in implementing forestry activities and projects designed to generate reductions in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) that could be traded as an offset on-chain.For more information on PCS, please visit -

