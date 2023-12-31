(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma against Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE: PAYC ). The action charges Paycom with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Paycom's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Paycom's investors have suffered significant losses.



Text>

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JANUARY 9, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 1, 2023

PAYCOM'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

In July 2021, prior to the beginning of the Class Period, Paycom officially rolled out a new application called“Beti,” which stands for Better Employee Transaction Interface, as an enhancement to the company's then existing payroll offerings. According to Paycom at that time, Beti“further automates and streamlines the payroll process by empowering employees to do their own payroll, increasing efficiencies and reducing errors,” adding that“[e]mployees already manage all other components of their paychecks, including timecards, expenses, PTO requests and benefits; now they have the convenience within Paycom to process their own payroll, too.” Also, according to Paycom at that time,“Beti puts the payroll responsibility into the hands of employees, eliminating what used to be a multistep, imperfect and time-consuming process for HR and payroll staff members.” What Paycom did not disclose at the time was that its revenue stream then relied heavily upon those very inefficiencies, especially charging fees for making additional payroll runs when mistakes were made in payroll departments. Thus, as the company continued its rollout of Beti, more and more of the fees the company had previously been deriving for fixing one-off payroll errors would be eliminated, causing its own revenues and profit margins to decline.

The complaints allege that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paycom had been relying upon a significant, but undisclosed, amount of one-off payroll correction fees to fuel its past outsized revenue growth; (2) increased adoption of Beti by Paycom's payroll customers was cannibalizing the fees the company had previously been charging to correct common payroll mistakes and to provide related services; (3) the increased Beti adoption was decreasing Paycom's gross profit margins; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Paycom's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 31, 2023, Paycom shocked the market when it reported its Q3 2023 financial results. In its results, Paycom disclosed disappointing Q3 revenues, revenues guidance for Q4 2023, and an initial 2024 outlook for 10% to 12% revenue growth. Paycom's reported financial results fell significantly below consensus estimates. On an earnings call held that same day discussing the results, Paycom's CEO and CFO disclosed that the company's Beti product was cannibalizing a portion of Paycom's services and revenues, which led the company to miss its expected revenues for the Q3 2023. Likewise, the cannibalization of services and revenues caused Paycom to lower its projected fiscal 2023 revenues.

Following this news, the price of Paycom shares declined by $94.28, or approximately 38.49%, from $244.97 per share to $150.69 on November 1, 2023.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Paycom investors may, no later than January 9, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Paycom who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint filed against Paycom in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma is captioned Ventrillo Jr. v. Paycom Software, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-01019; the class action complaint filed against Paycom in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is captioned Caloto v. Paycom Software, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-11086.

