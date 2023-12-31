Dr. Juan P. Chisholm Ends 2023 As A“Finalist” For Annual Best Book Awards For Mission Possible

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pikasho Deka, Readers' FavoriteORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm ends 2023 as a“Finalist” for the Annual Best Book Awards for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free .In a recent announcement, the highly-respected American Book Fest organization named writer and Florida native, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm as a“Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. This remarkable accomplishment is another incredible testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high school students planning to attend college, and their respective parents/guardians.This year, 2023 has already been an epic year for Dr. Chisholm's book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as it was recognized by the Florida Book Awards, International Book Awards, and Paris Book Festival. Now, to wrap-up the year with a Best Book recognition as a“Finalist” from the American Book Fest organization is an incredible accomplishment to an already successful year.“It is both an incredible honor and privilege to be recognized as a“Best Book Finalist” in the category of College Guides for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free,” said Dr. Chisholm. He added,“I am hopeful that it continues to positively impact the lives of others and am excited about the future.”Winners and finalists of the Annual Best Book Awards join a prestigious group of past laureates, including Pope Francis, Amy Tan, Vanessa Williams, Shark Tank's Daymon John, and many others.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club®( ) and Young Investors®, Inc. ( ). Dr. Chisholm's goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, learning about the stock-market, and graduating from college debt-free at .Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the parents of four amazing children.Learn more about Dr. Juan P. Chisholm and how you can purchase a copy of his award-winning book and sign up for his online courses at GraduateDebtFreeClub.His award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free may also be purchased from Amazon and BarnesandNoble.Also, be sure to follow him on the following Social Media Platforms:Facebook: Graduate Debt Free ClubLinkedIn: Juan ChisholmInstagram: @JuanTikTok: @Juan'X' Formerly Twitter: Juan@Investitude7ABOUT THE AMERICAN BOOK FESTThe American Book Fest sponsored the 20th Annual Best Book Awards program, which is one of the world's largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie, and self-published titles. The American Book Fest covers books from all sections of the publishing industry. Past Book Award laureates include Pope Francis, Amy Tan, Anne Lamott, George Sanders, Julie Andrews, Clive Barker, Vanessa Williams, Shark Tank's Daymon John, Brad Thor, Kitty Kelley, and many others.Learn more about the American Book Fest and its Annual Best Book Winners and Finalist atFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, email ... and/or contact 407-494-5721.Watch Dr. Chisholm's“Best Book Finalist” Trailer at:

