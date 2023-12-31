Olivine's Green Promise: Aiming To Absorb And Convert 1 Trillion Tonnes Of CO2 Into Biodiversity Nutrition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sahit Muja CEO Albanian Minerals

Carbon to Cuisine: Olivine's vision to feed biodiversity while removing 1 trillion tonnes of CO2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The recognition of climate change as a severe threat to the health, security, and prosperity of the global population is underscored by its far-reaching consequences. From droughts and wildfires to floods, storms, and hurricanes, the impact is widespread. Additionally, air and water pollution contribute to the premature deaths of millions worldwide.As of 2023, an alarming milestone has been reached, with recorded temperatures marking the hottest days ever experienced on the planet. This unprecedented occurrence serves as a clear indicator that climate change is advancing into uncharted territory, posing heightened risks to ecosystems and human societies. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning, expressing concern that climate change is spiraling out of control. His urgent message emphasizes the critical need for immediate and effective measures to address the escalating crisis, urging the global community to take decisive actions.The acknowledgment of climate change reaching unprecedented levels underscores the importance of urgent and comprehensive measures. Governments, businesses, and individuals are called upon to collaborate on sustainable initiatives, reduce emissions, and implement practices that contribute to environmental preservation.In conclusion, the recognition of climate change as a global crisis demands immediate and collective action. Warnings from prominent figures like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the commitment of individuals like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and Elon Musk highlight the need for a united effort to address climate change, protect the planet, and secure a sustainable future for all.Natural Carbon Removal Approach: Albanian Minerals ' goal is to reverse climate change using a novel natural approach that accelerates carbon removal. This method involves strategically distributing crushed magnesium silicates to both land and water. Enhanced weathering is an innovative process designed to expedite natural weathering, showcasing promising scientific outcomes for rapid carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration. The process not only aids in CO2 sequestration but also contributes to air, water, and land purification, offering potential solutions for combating land degradation and deforestation. When magnesium-rich olivine reacts with CO2 and water under natural conditions, it forms magnesium-carbonate . This process locks up CO2 from the air into rocks with a new chemical composition. Magnesium is recognized as an essential nutrient for all species.The incorporation of magnesium-based solutions, including technologies that convert CO2 into sugars, vitamins, and essential minerals for biodiversity, presents a multifaceted approach. Enhanced weathering, with its focus on magnesium ore, green olivine, and innovative technologies, emerges as a promising solution for addressing climate-related challenges.The transformation of CO2 into magnesium carbonates, sugars, vitamins, and the separation of heavy metals using eco-friendly technology repurposed for use in batteries and the green energy transition presents a comprehensive and sustainable solution. The gradual dissolution of magnesium in seawater provides essential minerals to biodiversity, reduces ocean acidity, and permanently removes carbon dioxide by turning it into beneficial substances.The assertion that scientists have been on a 30-year journey, conducting global research on magnesium olivine's ability to capture CO2, underscores the importance of rigorous scientific validation. Magnesium's versatility as a solution to various environmental issues, including maintaining ecological balance, supporting agriculture, and addressing challenges related to air, land, and water quality, is highlighted. Magnesium is presented as a sustainable supply for new batteries and lighter alloys, with the potential to significantly impact the economic outlook of clean energy sources. #ticketsAs the world grapples with the profound impacts of climate change, the focus on magnesium for carbon removal emerges as a beacon of hope. This innovative solution, leveraging the unique properties of magnesium, not only addresses carbon emissions but also contributes to the restoration and preservation of ecosystems. The collaborative effort to implement and scale up these magnesium-based solutions is crucial for steering the course toward a sustainable and resilient future.Magnesium Olivine Green Mineral Holds Potential to Remove 1 Trillion Tonnes of CO2 from the Atmosphere.Sahit Muja the Founder and CEO of Global Mining, Green Minerals, and Albanian Minerals said, "In a groundbreaking development, the spotlight falls on Magnesium Olivine as a stellar eco-friendly building block in the new world, poised to single-handedly eliminate 1 trillion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. Regarded as nature's gift, Magnesium Olivine emerges as the paramount natural solution against the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, encompassing rising sea levels, increasing ocean temperatures, ocean acidification, land degradation, and desertification. It stands as a testament to nature's ability to transform carbon dioxide into vital nutrition for the entire spectrum of biodiversity".This new technology in development is led by Sahit Muja, a successful entrepreneur with a reported net worth of over 3.5 billion USD. He is a New Yorker with Albanian heritage, renowned as a successful entrepreneur, visionary leader, and investor who has left an indelible mark on the business world. His private ownership of a vast array of minerals, including the world's largest magnesium olivine reserves estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of US dollars, solidifies his position as a key player in the global market. Sahit Muja is considered one of the finest examples of an extraordinarily successful self-made billionaire.Sahit Muja is recognized as one of the best global business leaders who has mastered the discovery of over 1 trillion tons of very useful and valuable minerals. He has built an incredible team reflecting the diverse fabric of experts in science and technology, focusing on the sustainable use of natural resources. The emphasis is on applying, adapting, and developing new technologies in the mining industry to meet global climate ambitions. The focus is on innovations that promote sustainable and intelligent extraction of mineral resources, with an emphasis on green mining practices.

