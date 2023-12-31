A Year Of Success And Innovation: Looking Back At 2023 With Clouddefense.AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As 2023 draws to a close, CloudDefense proudly reflects on a year marked by significant milestones, technological advancements & a growing team of defenders.

- Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The journey throughout the past twelve months has been a thrilling roller coaster, filled with challenges, triumphs, and the successful implementation of groundbreaking features aimed at fortifying cloud security.Key Accomplishments:Remediation of Over 500K+ Misconfigurations: In the pursuit of excellence, CloudDefense successfully remediated a staggering 500,000+ misconfigurations, ensuring robust security across diverse cloud environments.Secured Over 100,000 Applications: The vigilant protection provided by CloudDefense extended to safeguarding over 100,000 applications, demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive cloud security.Over 100 Integrations: CloudDefense continued its trajectory of innovation by advancing with over 100 integrations, providing users with a seamless and interconnected security experience.New Features and Enhancements:Code to Cloud Visibility: CloudDefense introduced a game-changing update, 'Code to Cloud' visibility, empowering users to effortlessly track their code's entire lifecycle. This enhancement promotes transparency and strengthens security throughout the development process.GCP Coverage Expansion: The year witnessed a noteworthy expansion in cloud service coverage, with CloudDefense now offering extensive insights not only for AWS and Azure but also for Google Cloud Platform (GCP).Integration of New SIEM Tools: To heighten cybersecurity capabilities, CloudDefense seamlessly integrated two cutting-edge Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools, Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Securonix, into its platform. This strategic move underscores the platform's dedication to safeguarding the digital space.Looking Forward to 2024With the success of 2023 behind them, CloudDefense is poised for even greater accomplishments in 2024. The team expresses gratitude to its user community and looks forward to continuing its mission of providing prosperity and security in the ever-evolving landscape of cloud security.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Their integrated CNAPP suite comprises various security solutions, including CSPM, CIEM, Threat Detection, CWPP, SAST, DAST, SCA, KSPM, Hacker's ViewTM, Container Security, and API Security. Their attack path and graph-based technology empower businesses to automatically detect, prioritize, and remediate various security issues, from system vulnerabilities to misconfigurations.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by forging a connection between applications and the cloud. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and its suite of services, please book a free demo or contact us here - ...

