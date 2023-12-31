America's Boating Channel Features 81St Goode Water Ski National Championships On Smart TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- America's Boating ChannelTM, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features highlights from the 81st Goode Water Ski National Championships from the USA Water Ski & Wake Sports category on America's Boating Channel's smart TV and online services.

The highlights from the 81st Goode Water Ski National Championships include a look back on the storied history of the Water Ski National Championships from the perspective of the 81st Goode Water Ski National Championships, which was held last August at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The production was co-sponsored by USA Water Ski & Wake Sports and the American Water Ski Association.

The video is Featured Now on America's Boating Channel's free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.

The announcement was made by America's Boating Channel's Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and USA Water Ski & Wake Sports Senior Director of Communications & External Relations, Scott Atkinson.

“We're thrilled to ring in the new year with an exciting documentary tracing the development of the Water Ski National Championships in the United States. This video has special appeal to more than five million American participants in towed water sports. Viewers can also enjoy a superb assortment of USA Water Ski & Wake Sports video titles Available Anytime at bit/USAWSonTV,” said Strachan.

Atkinson said:“We're also excited to partner with America's Boating Channel to promote not only our Water Ski National Championships video but also our full catalog of titles covering water ski and wakeboard instruction, water ski history, and show skiing.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America's Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America's Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America's Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America's Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service's original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating ChannelTM is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America's Boating Channel has been recognized with the 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

About USA Water Ski & Wake Sports

USA Water Ski & Wake Sports is affiliated with the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (world governing body) and is recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Pan-American Sports Organization as the national governing body of organized water skiing and wakeboarding in the United States.

