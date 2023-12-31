Sri Lanka To Start Registration Process For 2024 Voter List

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Jan 1 (IANS) The registration process of Sri Lanka's 2024 voter list is to start on Monday, Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said.

Announcing the commencement of the process, Rathnayake told journalists on Sunday that instructions have been issued to relevant officials, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that they initially planned to start the registration process on February 1, but the commission decided to expedite the process due to the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

The Chairman said once the registration is completed, the lists will be made available to the public soon for amendments and complaints.

In late November, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the Parliament that both presidential and parliamentary elections would be held in 2024 in the South Asian country.

