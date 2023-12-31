Pakistan Sees 69% Surge In Militant Attacks In 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Jan 1 (IANS) Pakistan witnessed a sharp surge in militant attacks in 2023 as the country saw a staggering 69 per cent rise in militant attacks and an 81 per cent increase in resultant deaths, an Islamabad-based think-tank said.

In 2023, at least 641 militant attacks occurred across the country in which 974 people were killed, while in 2022, Pakistan suffered 380 militant attacks resulting in 539 deaths, a statistical report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said on Sunday.

Overall, there was a 74 per cent surge in the actions of the security forces against the militants in which around 600 militants were killed and at least 625 were arrested, said the report.

By combining militant attacks and security forces actions, the country saw more than 1,000 violent incidents in which around 1,511 people were killed, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The average militant attacks per month rose from 32 in 2022 to 53 in 2023, which is the highest monthly average in any year after 2015, data showed.

