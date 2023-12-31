Psy's 'Gangnam Style' Tops 5 Billion Youtube Views

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Gangnam Style," a 2012 global sensation by South Korean
singer-rapper Psy, reached another milestone Saturday as the song's
popularity has continued for more than a decade, Azernews reports citing Yonhap .
The music video for the song exceeded 5 billion views on
YouTube.
Unveiled in July 2012, the main track from Psy's sixth
full-length album became a global sensation as its comical music
video and the singer's trademark horse dance went viral.
The song made him the first K-pop act to rise to No. 2 on
Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart. Psy spent a total of seven
weeks in the position.
Its music video became the first video to exceed YouTube's view
limit when it surpassed 2 billion views in May 2014, prompting the
service to upgrade its counter. The video later surpassed 3 billion
in November 2017 and 4 billion in March 2021.
