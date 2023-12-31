               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region


12/31/2023 3:11:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted the Northwestern Balkan Region Saturday evening, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, Azernews reports citingXinhua .

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 44.29 degrees north latitude and 17.94 degrees east longitude.

