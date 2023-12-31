5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted the Northwestern
Balkan Region Saturday evening, the German Research Centre for
Geosciences said, Azernews reports citingXinhua .
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined
to be at 44.29 degrees north latitude and 17.94 degrees east
longitude.
MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107672732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.