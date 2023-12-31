Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head
of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva extended her congratulations to
the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the New Year, Azernews reports.
In a social media post, Leyla Aliyeva said:“Happy New Year! I
wish you health, happiness, and lots of love! God bless you all!
Thank you very much!”
