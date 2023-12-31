President: One Billion Manats To Be Invested In Military Production Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have significantly strengthened our army, elevating the
level of professionalism and creating new armed units. These units,
working together with other units of armed forces, demonstrated
exceptional professionalism in the anti-terrorist operation.
New weapons and military equipment have been purchased and
delivered to the country with a number of new contracts signed,”
President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the
World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.
Noting that domestic military production will be significantly
increased next year, the head of state underlined:“The public and
private sectors will invest at least one billion manats in military
production next year. Thus, we will not just provide ourselves with
critical assets, Azerbaijan will also become a country to be
reckoned with on a global scale. The volume and range of our
military products will increase to a large extent.”
MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107672726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.