One Child Killed, One More Child And Two Women Injured By Russian Shelling In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling in Kherson has killed a child and wounded another one.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy hit Kherson. At that time, there were children near the store. A 14-year-old boy died on the spot. A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition. He has a brain injury. Doctors are fighting for his life," Prokudin wrote.

He added that the Russian non-humans "once again showed their true essence."

Later, the region's governor specified that two women from Kherson had also been injured due to an enemy attack.

"A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized with a blast injury. A 65-year-old woman suffered a shrapnel wound in her back. The injured are being treated at the hospital," Prokudin said.