Invaders Attack Chuhuiv With S-300 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 31, Russian troops attacked the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, with S-300 missiles.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"To the attention of the residents of the town of Chuhuiv and the district: stay in shelters! The occupiers launched about four strikes. According to preliminary information, these were S-300 missiles," the post said.

Later, Syniehubov added that the shelling had damaged civilian non-residential infrastructure, including warehouses.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes, he added.