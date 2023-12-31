Invaders Attack Chuhuiv With S-300 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 31, Russian troops attacked the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, with S-300 missiles.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"To the attention of the residents of the town of Chuhuiv and the district: stay in shelters! The occupiers launched about four strikes. According to preliminary information, these were S-300 missiles," the post said.
Later, Syniehubov added that the shelling had damaged civilian non-residential infrastructure, including warehouses.
Emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes, he added.
