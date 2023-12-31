War Update: Ukraine Reports 42 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-two combat engagements took place between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops as of 18:00 on Sunday, December 31.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Ukrainian rocket forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and a command post.

The enemy launched 12 missile strikes, 58 air strikes, including using Shahed-136/131 drones, as well as 48 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Russian terrorist attacks killed and wounded civilians, damaging private residential and apartment buildings, and other civilian and industrial infrastructure.