Three Russian Missile Carriers With 24 Kalibrs On Board Combat Ready In Black Sea

Three missile carriers with 24 Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board have joined Russia's naval group in the Black Sea.

“Three surface missile carriers – two frigates and one small-size missile ship – have entered combat duty in the Black Sea. A total of 24 Kalibr-type missiles are ready to be launched,” the report states.

The Southern Defense Forces warned that the threat of Russian missile strikes is extremely high and urged Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid sirens.

A reminder that, on the afternoon of December 31, 2023, nine Russian warships were remaining in the Black Sea, but no missile carriers were spotted among them.